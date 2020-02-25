Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel giant Expedia to cut 3,000 jobs: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 12:52 IST
Travel giant Expedia to cut 3,000 jobs: report

Washington, Feb 25 (AFP) Online travel giant Expedia will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide after what the company called a "disappointing" performance in 2019, US media reported Monday. The firm, which operates its flagship travel site as well as Hotels.com, Hotwire, Travelocity, Cheaptickets, Egencia and CarRentals.com, said the decision was made after determining it had been "pursuing growth in an unhealthy and undisciplined way," according to an email sent to staff.

"I am confident that simplifying our business and clarifying our focus by making these difficult changes, our teams can get back to working on the projects and priorities that make the most sense for us, our customers and our partners," said Expedia chairman Barry Diller in a statement to The Seattle Times. During a February 13 earnings call, Diller called the organization "bloated" and said many employees didn't know what "they were supposed to do during the day." Diller also said he was aiming for savings of $300-500 million in 2020.

Over the course of 2019, sales increased by eight percent, net income by four percent and earnings per share by six percent. By the end of December, the company had 25,400 employees around the globe. The job cuts will eliminate about 12 percent of the workforce.

But company leadership revealed that in the last quarter, net profit had gone down four percent and earnings per share had gone down one percent. In early December, Expedia announced the immediate departures of chief executive Mark Okserstrom and chief financial officer Alan Pickerill after what the company termed "disappointing" third-quarter results. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy security deployed in Maujpur

Additional police personnel have been deployed in Maujpur area of the national capital after more stone-pelting incidents were reported from the area on Tuesday morning. The tightening of security follows violent clashes in the area that le...

Turkey's Erdogan says no agreement yet on four-way Syria summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that there was not yet full agreement on holding a proposed March 5 summit with Russia, France, and Germany on the conflict in Syrias Idlib, but he may meet Russias Vladimir Putin on that dat...

Tennis-Australia's Hewitt says ATP Cup success put ITF under pressure

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt says the success of the inaugural ATP Cup in January has put the International Tennis Federation ITF under pressure over its revamped Davis Cup. The team-based ATP Cup, organized by the mens tour and T...

Bihar government has written to Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from NPR forms: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to state assembly.

Bihar government has written to Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from NPR forms Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to state assembly....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020