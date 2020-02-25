RSP Blast Furnace 5 surpasses 15 mt of hot metal production

Blast Furnace 5 of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), one of the country's largest

operating blast furnaces, has surpassed a major milestone by producing 15 million tonnes of hot metal on Saturday.

The Blast Furnace-5 Durga of the RSP had started tapping of hot metal in 2013.

A RSP statement said, the furnace had surpassed 10 million tonnes of hot metal production in March 2018 and

followed it up by surpassing production of 14 million tonnes of hot metal in October, 2019.

The RSP CEO, Dipak Chattaraj, has congratulated the employees of the blast furnace and all other associated

agencies on achieving this feat. P K Dash, ED (Works), visited Blast Furnace-5 on

Monday and congratulated the collective.

