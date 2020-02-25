Left Menu
China stocks cap fall on limited domestic impact as coronavirus spreads globally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 13:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Losses in China stocks, which ended lower on Tuesday, were capped as investors expected the coronavirus contagion outside China to have a limited impact on the Chinese market.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.6% at 3,013.05. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.22%.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index fell 0.3%, the consumer staples sector lost 0.4% while the healthcare sub-index ticked up 0.7%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index gained 0.5% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 1%.

** China's major indexes fell sharply in early trade after a surge in cases outside mainland China triggered sharp falls in global markets as investors fled to safe havens.

** South Korea aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge in coronavirus cases while the United States pledged $2.5 billion to fight the disease, as it spreads rapidly beyond China's borders to Europe and the Middle East.

** European equity markets suffered their biggest slump on Monday since mid-2016; gold soared to a seven-year high and oil tumbled 4%.

** The Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 posted their biggest one-day percentage drops in over two years and Nasdaq had one of its worst days since December 2018.

** In the short term, the panic sentiment brought about by the virus contagion outside China could have a relatively limited impact on China's capital markets, given the situation here has already turned better as Beijing took powerful measures, private equity firms STAROCK said in a report.

** Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.

** A continued drop in new cases outside Hubei also helped lift sentiment.

** China reported a rise in new coronavirus cases in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Tuesday while the rest of the country saw a fourth straight day of declines.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index edged up by 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 3.34%.

** At 0705 GMT, the yuan was 0.19% stronger at 7.0139 per U.S. dollar.

** The Shanghai stock index is down 1.2% so far this year, and the CSI300 has risen 0.7%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.2% this month.

** About 44.16 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, highest since last April. The volume in the previous trading session was 37.04 billion.

** As of 0701 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.71% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average as well as its 200-day moving average.

