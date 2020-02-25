Tourists to soon have smooth ride to Ajanta Caves

Tourists will soon have a smooth ride to the world famous Ajanta Caves here in

Maharashtra as the work of four-laning of the 150-km Aurangabad-Jalgaon highway will be completed by this year end,

an official said on Tuesday. The four-laning work is going on in full swing and one

side carriage way will be completed by March 31, he said. "The entire work will be completed by December 31 this

year. Traffic on this route will not be interrupted during the forthcoming monsoon," Public Works Department executive

engineer Jayant Chivane told PTI. The widening of Aurangabad-Sillod-Ajanta-Jalgaon road

was supposed to be completed in June last year, but it got delayed due to irregularities in work by the contractor.

A new deadline was later set for the work and four- laning of this route will be completed by December 31, another

official said. "The concretisation work has picked up pace. The

contractor is completing 800 metres of concretisation in a day," he added.

The number of tourists visiting the Ajanta Caves has been going down due to poor condition of the key connecting

road as its repair and widening work got delayed due to deficient services of the contractual agency, officials

earlier said.

