Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourists to soon have smooth ride to Ajanta Caves

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 13:44 IST
Tourists to soon have smooth ride to Ajanta Caves

Tourists will soon have a smooth ride to the world famous Ajanta Caves here in

Maharashtra as the work of four-laning of the 150-km Aurangabad-Jalgaon highway will be completed by this year end,

an official said on Tuesday. The four-laning work is going on in full swing and one

side carriage way will be completed by March 31, he said. "The entire work will be completed by December 31 this

year. Traffic on this route will not be interrupted during the forthcoming monsoon," Public Works Department executive

engineer Jayant Chivane told PTI. The widening of Aurangabad-Sillod-Ajanta-Jalgaon road

was supposed to be completed in June last year, but it got delayed due to irregularities in work by the contractor.

A new deadline was later set for the work and four- laning of this route will be completed by December 31, another

official said. "The concretisation work has picked up pace. The

contractor is completing 800 metres of concretisation in a day," he added.

The number of tourists visiting the Ajanta Caves has been going down due to poor condition of the key connecting

road as its repair and widening work got delayed due to deficient services of the contractual agency, officials

earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Japan postpones games due to coronavirus concerns

Japans J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup soccer matches scheduled for Wednesday due to concern about the coronavirus outbreak and all domestic games through the first half of March.The death toll from the flu-like virus, which...

POLL-Turkish economy grew 5% in Q4, 2019 growth just above forecast

Turkeys economy grew 5 in the fourth quarter and expanded 0.6 in the year as a whole, just above the government forecast, a Reuters poll showed on Monday as the country shook off the recessionary impact of a 2018 currency crisis.The major e...

Dispute leaves Taiwanese stuck in locked-down Chinese cities

Beauty salon operator Shelly Chen flew from Taiwan to her hometown in China last month to see her aging parents for the Lunar New Year holiday. Two days later, their city in the heart of a new virus outbreak was locked down to stop the fast...

New Zealand-Fiji Police partnership programme announced

A new partnership programme between the New Zealand Police and Fiji Police will focus on combatting transnational organised crime and enhancing investigative skills, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on the first day of her visit to F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020