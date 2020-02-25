Left Menu
Coriander futures ease on low demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-02-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:12 IST
Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 161 to Rs 5,880 per quintal in futures trade as speculators trimmed their positions tracking weak demand at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April eased by Rs 161, or 2.67 per cent, to Rs 5,880 per quintal in 7,100 lots.

Similarly, the spice for May delivery traded lower by Rs 210, or 3.44 per cent, to Rs 5,900 per quintal in 1,210 lots. Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

