IBM, NASSCOM make 2500-plus students employment-ready � � �
IBM and NASSCOM Foundation on Tuesday announced the culmination of the first year of the
New-collar Employability Skills Programme under which more than 2,500 students completed this IBM-certified course on
emerging technologies of data science and cloud computing. These students are from 23 colleges across Karnataka,
National Capital Region and Haryana, a joint statement said. This Corporate Social Responsibility intervention by IBM
engaged students through an on-campus approach in a 204 hour- long blended training model that uses online and face-face
training immersions to build skills in data science and cloud computing, it said.
Students from 23 Tier-2 and Tier-3 non-technical institutions were trained by training partners TMI and
iPrimed, the statement said. Post the training, NASSCOM Foundation, IBM, with the
training partners, had been conducting various placement drives and had already placed 800-plus students from the
programme in organisations like HGS, HCL Technologies and Mphasis, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IBM
- Karnataka
- Haryana
- HCL Technologies
- Mphasis
ALSO READ
Ex-CEO of crisis-hit bank in Karnataka booked
Amazon moves Karnataka HC seeking stay on CCI probe order
Sebi bets big on tech; shortlists IBM India, Infy, Wipro, others for data analytics project
Slack responds to IBM partnership report; says not updating forecast
UPDATE 1-Slack responds to IBM partnership report; says not updating forecast