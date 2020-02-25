Left Menu
Bloom Hotel Group Finally Arrives in Kerala

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully entering key states including Karnataka, Gujurat, Rajasthan and NCR, Bloom Hotel Group has turned its focus to one of India's fastest growing tourism markets - Kerala. The brand who recently opened a heritage hotel near Fort Kochi, namely 'Bloom Boutique | The Waterfront Granary', is planning to sign at least 10 more hotels across the state in 2020. Key markets include Kovalam, Allepey, Munnar and Kumarakom, among others.

Mr. Tom Welbury, Chief Product Officer, Bloom Hotel Group said, "We are very happy to bring our brand to Kerala and feel there is a natural fit between Bloom and Kerala's deep legacy of travel and hospitality. We had an overwhelming response from hotel developers and owners to work with Bloom. Our first hotel in Kochi will be followed by several others as we grow across the state. Kerala has been at the forefront of tourism growth in the country and we plan to contribute to these efforts."

Over the past five years, the Bloom brand has revolutionized the Indian hotel space with a highly innovative, outstanding product and proprietary cloud-based tech platform. Today this product has been widely recognized as one of Asia's leading hotel brands, winning praise and awards from leading industry experts and international journals. All Bloom hotels are rate and occupancy leaders in their respective markets enjoying segment leading repeat rates from loyal guests, as well as being top ranked on leading review sites, making the brand a compelling choice for new and existing hotel owners looking for a fresh brand.

About Bloom Hotel Group:

Bloom currently operates a growing portfolio of outstanding hotels across India's top markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Udaipur among others. The company has resisted signing the flood of hotel offers from developers looking to join its portfolio of leading hotels and quality management to instead focus on quality. The brand is nonetheless set to grow to 100 hotels and is exploring new markets including Surat, Chennai and Kolkata to name a few.

