Omaxe Chandni Chowk will be a milestone for city: Shri Jai Prakash, Chairman Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-02-2020 16:19 IST
  Created: 25-02-2020 16:19 IST
New Delhi, 25th February 2020: Shri Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has stated that the Corporation is committed to the development of Chandni Chowk, Delhi. He further said that he is committed to providing hassle-free parking, facilitating traffic jams-free roads and decongestion through removing encroachments and unauthorized parking from the roads for the benefit of pedestrians and shoppers. He also complimented Omaxe Group for doing the commendable work of the proposed parking cum commercial centre and expressed satisfaction on the ongoing progress.

“North Delhi Municipal Corporation has undertaken various initiatives for the betterment of common people. Ensuring decongestion and providing a hassle-free parking service is our priority. Today, we had a meeting with relevant stakeholders, including Omaxe, wherein all of them provided necessary inputs. Omaxe, as an organization, is committed to fulfilling our broader objectives and we believe that its project will be instrumental in uplifting and transforming the physical and social infrastructure of Chandni Chowk,” Shri Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said.

Omaxe’s project is being constructed on 18,524 sq meters at a cost of INR 1000 crores on a public-private partnership model. The eight level building including three basements will have parking capacity for 2265 cars and 81 tourist buses. It will immensely benefit the shop-owners of micro- markets including Chawri Bazaar, Kinari Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Nai Sadak and Dariba Kalan.

