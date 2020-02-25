Left Menu
Bajaj Financial Securities Limited Lists Benefits of its Unique Digital Trading Platform

PUNE, India, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade has seen a dramatic rise in companies that provide trading services. And with rising competition, the attention has shifted from quality service to low price, especially within the discount brokerage industry. To make sure that reduction in prices doesn't lead to the quality of service being compromised, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL) has pioneered a new-age discount broking model - a unique digital trading platform that provides efficient trading infrastructure at competitive prices.

Competitive benefits of BFSL trading platform

BFSL trading platform is one unique solution at the intersection of technology, cost, and client servicing. Investors and traders can benefit from the following competitive advantages with the BFSL trading platform:

1. Mobile and web trading platforms: BFSL offers the best-in-class mobile and web trading platforms to help its customers stay ahead of the competition.

2. Diverse product portfolio with a single service provider: Unlike several discount brokers, BFSL offers a wide range of options like Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, as well as Margin Trade Financing, Loans against Securities, Spread Financing and IPO Financing. Thus, investors can benefit from a diversified investment portfolio with a single service provider.

3. Pay less, earn more: BFSL charges a low, flat fee for your transactions instead of taking a share from your earnings. There are two annual subscription packs under which you can reap the benefits of unlimited trading for a flat brokerage fee (per transaction).

• Basic Package- This pack comes with an annual subscription fee of Rs. 500 and Demat AMC of Rs. 899. Under this package, retail investors can avail derivatives and equity services with a flat brokerage rate of Rs. 0.99/order for trading under the cash market. They can also trade by paying Rs. 5/per trade for F&O trade. As you can see, F&O trades will be very reasonable and will not depend on the value of the trade.

• Professional Subscription- If you are a professional trader with high volume daily requirements, choose the annual subscription pack of Rs. 999 along with Demat AMC charges of Rs. 899. Investors can also benefit from equity, derivatives, and margin financing. The rates are quite competitive for a volume trader. The brokerage charge for cash market is Rs. 0.99/ order and it is Rs. 5/order for F&O trade with an interest charge of 0.05%/day if you borrow money for trading (margin financing).

4. Access to BSE/NSE: BFSL is a registered member of NSE and BSE for Equities and Derivative Segment. Hence, investors can easily access both the exchanges via the BFSL trading platform.

5. Ease of investment: Investors can experience unparalleled ease of investing with paperless account opening and onboarding process supported by seamless back-office integration. BFSL is registered with both - NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and CDSL (Central Depository Services Limited) as a depository participant.

As a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is part of a long-standing legacy built on unparalleled trust in the minds of investors. As a part of the Bajaj Group, the same level of transparency and values can be seen in all product and service offerings by BFSL. Hence, for those looking for a safe trading platform, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a great option, as you can be assured that your investments are in safe hands.

About Bajaj Financial Securities Limited

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, offering a wide spectrum of capital market solutions that include Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, Mutual Funds, Margin Trade Financing and Spread Financing. Out Cliental includes HNI/Ultra HNI clients and retail Online clients. Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is also distributor of Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits and Insurance products. Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a registered member of NSE and BSE under the Equities and Derivatives Segment and is also a depository participant at CDSL and NSDL.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinservsecurities.in

