Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Minister announces installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India

Minister of State for Power R K Singh on Tuesday announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India under the government's smart meter national programme (SMNP).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:55 IST
Power Minister announces installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India
Minister of State for Power R K Singh (second from left) at a function to mark 10 years of EESL on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Power R K Singh on Tuesday announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India under the government's smart meter national programme (SMNP). These smart meters operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Bihar aim to bring efficiency in the distribution system leading to better service delivery. The programme is being implemented through Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

EESL is a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power set up to facilitate energy efficiency projects and work as an energy service company. At a function to mark 10 years of EESL, the minister also announced the commissioning of 100 megawatt cumulative capacity decentralised solar power plants connected to agriculture feeders.

"EESL has proved to be a harbinger of change," said Singh. "It has replaced 1.06 crore street lights in just about 12 months." Initiatives implemented by EESL have cumulatively led to energy savings of over 58 billion kilowatt hours and a reduction of over 46 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the globe, an official statement said.

With its rapid growth, EESL now aims to become a Rs 10,000 crore company in the next three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Around 60 people were injured when car drove into German carnival - police

Around 60 people were injured when a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.Local news programme Hessenschau had first cited that number from police.The police spokeswoman ...

Trump refuses to be drawn into CAA controversy; says up to India

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday steered clear of controversial issues, including the Citizenship Amendement Act, saying it is up to India and hopefully it is going to make the right decision for its people. Addressing a press conferenc...

Sebi fines Rs 7.5 lakh on Gold View Financial Services for fraudulent trading activities

Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 7.5 lakh on Gold View Financial Services Ltd for indulging in fraudulent trading in illiquid stock options on the BSE. After observing large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment, th...

Delhi HC directs CBSE to take a call over board exams in violence-hit Chandu Nagar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE to make a decision on the board examination centre at a school in violence-hit Chandu Nagar area of the national capital. A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020