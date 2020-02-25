Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hezbollah says opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Hezbollah says opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis

The powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah is against allowing the International Monetary Fund to manage Lebanon's financial crisis but does not oppose Lebanon seeking the IMF's advice, the group's deputy leader said on Tuesday.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and designated as a terrorist group by the United States, is one of the main parties that backs the new Beirut government, which has requested technical but not financial assistance from the IMF. Facing a huge public debt burden and an acute liquidity crisis, the Lebanese state on Tuesday appointed international investment and law firms as its financial and legal advisers on a widely expected restructuring of its sovereign debt.

One of the world's most heavily indebted states, Lebanon must urgently decide how to handle forthcoming maturities of sovereign debt including a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9. Some of Lebanon's Eurobonds intensified their sell-off in afternoon trading in London. The June 2025 issue shed 1.3 cents to reach 27 cents in the dollar and the October 2022 issue lost 1.4 cents to hit 28 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

"We will not accept submitting to (imperialist) tools ... meaning we do not accept submitting to the International Monetary Fund to manage the crisis," Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said. "Yes, there is nothing to prevent consultations (with the IMF), and this is what the Lebanese government is doing," he said. A team of IMF experts arrived in Beirut last week at the government's request to offer technical support.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally and one of Lebanon's most influential figures, last week echoed Qassem's view, saying Lebanon could not surrender itself to the IMF because the nation could not bear the Fund's conditions. The government gave approval for U.S. asset management company Lazard to act as Lebanon's financial adviser and law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP to act as its legal adviser on the debt restructuring, which ratings agencies and investors expect to happen.

Lazard has previously advised on some of the world's largest sovereign debt restructurings including Argentina, Greece and Ukraine. Lazard Freres, a French subsidiary of Lazard, was one of the firms that advised Argentina in overhauling its debt after it defaulted on some $100 billion loans during its crisis in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Expelled WSJ China journalist stuck in virus epicentre

Beijing, Feb 25 AFP A Wall Street Journal reporter will remain in the locked-down Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak despite being ordered to leave the country, authorities said Tuesday. Three journalists had their ...

UPDATE 2-Goldman, Citi among banks curbing Italy trips over coronavirus fears - sources

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse and other investment banks have curbed trips to Italy amid fears that the coronavirus outbreak across the north of the country could quickly spread across Europe, sources said. Lazard, BNP Paribas...

India, Australia agree to consider reviving talks for FTA

India and Australia on Tuesday agreed to consider reviving stalled negotiations on the proposed free trade agreement FTA, an official statement said. The matter was discussed in a Joint Ministerial Commission meeting between India and Austr...

Minister inaugurates new building of groundwater research body

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday inaugurated the newlyconstructed building of a national groundwater research institute in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city ofChhattisgarh near here. Shekhawat inaugurated t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020