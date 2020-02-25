Left Menu
Development News Edition

Critical personal data must be kept within country: Niti CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:39 IST
Critical personal data must be kept within country: Niti CEO

Critical personal data of the people must be kept within the country, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said here on Tuesday. The statement comes in the backdrop of India mandating global technology giants including Mastercard and Visa to comply with the data localisation norms in the public interest.

Data localisation requires data about residents be collected, processed, and stored inside the country, often before being transferred internationally, and usually transferred only after meeting local privacy or data protection laws. "On cross border data, I am quite clear that...there is vast amount of data and critical personal data must be kept within the country. I am a great believer that the personalised critical human data definitely must be kept within the country," he said.

Kant also said that the government is in the process of creating a portal to share data on public platform for public use as India generates a huge amount of data. "India has a vast amount of data. Niti Aayog is working on a portal to put this data in an anonymous manner in public domain so that the people across the sectors can utilise it," he said at the US-India Forum organised by industry body FICCI and supported by the central government.

India has over 2,000 startups working in artificial intelligence and machine learning and the start-ups can't be starved of the data. "There is a need to create an economic framework for data pooling as a business resource in a responsible manner. It is not possible for India to grow rapidly at high rates without a technological leapfrogging in many areas of growth. India has to get into sunrise areas of the industry, and I believe India can radically change the landscape of electric mobility," said Kant.

The Niti Aayog CEO said India offers the size and scale to do innovations across health and education among other sectors. India has a scale of data that no other country can offer. "Indians are going to use data to a greater size and scale as we are the only country in the world which has a varied bank of biometrics," he added.

Aruna Sundararajan, former telecom secretary, said: "We must open up and enlarge the regulatory sandboxes in every area and have a full play for innovations." In a separate session on Advancing US-India Energy Cooperation, ReNew Power Chairman and Managing Director Sumant Sinha said there is a need for structural reforms in the power sector.

The most important thing that needs to be looked at is that renewable energy is subset of power sector, he said, adding unless some structural reforms in the power sector are done, there will be problems in all parts of value chain in power sector including renewables. "We have state power distribution companies which are in poor financial health. If the health of discoms does not improve then fundamentally we will not have healthy power sector. It is not just renewables but also thermal power generating companies (which are affected due to discoms non-payment)," Sinha said.

He also talked about issues such as land acquisition, local connectivity which need to be sorted out to give boost to power sector in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Swiss authorities confirm first case of coronavirus

A 70-year old man tested positive for the coronavirus in the southern canton of Ticino, on the border with Italy, Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday, confirming its first case. The infected person was in Italy about ten days ago and p...

Delhi Police appeals to citizens to cooperate in maintaining peace, harmony amid violence

Delhi Police has appealed to all the citizens of the national capital to co-operate with Delhi Police in maintaining peace and harmony across the city in view of the ongoing violence erupting across the Northeast parts of Delhi. In the last...

Ireland's two main centre-right parties to hold further post-election talks

The leaders of Irelands two largest centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, held preliminary talks on Tuesday and said they agreed to meet again in a bid to break the deadlock created by an inconclusive parliamentary election on Fe...

Intake of dairy milk linked to a higher risk of breast cancer: Study

Intake of dairy milk is associated with a greater risk of breast cancer among women, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Loma Linda University Health. The study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology has fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020