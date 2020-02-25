Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS- Wall Street deepens losses with virus spread in focus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:02 IST
US STOCKS- Wall Street deepens losses with virus spread in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street added to losses on Tuesday with its three major stock indexes falling 1%, after officials said the coronavirus was "a rapidly escalating epidemic," a day after virus worries sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials to their biggest daily declines in two years.

While U.S. stocks started the session in positive territory, those gains were erased as investors, focused on the potential economic impact of the outbreak, noted it had spread to new countries including Spain. Also on Tuesday, Iran's death toll from the virus rose to 16, the highest outside China, while dozens of countries from South Korea to Italy accelerated emergency measures.

U.S. stock indexes were on track for the fourth day of losses, with fears of a pandemic knocking off more than 3% on Monday after a flare-up of infections in several countries. As of Monday's close, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials had erased their gains for the year-to-date.

"A lot of people who have been woken up by the volatility of the stock market will start to get a little panicky," said Tom Plumb president of Plumb Funds in Madison, Wisconsin. At 11:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275.4 points, or 0.98%, to 27,685.4, the S&P 500 lost 31.87 points, or 0.99%, to 3,194.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 101.72 points, or 1.1%, to 9,119.56.

Of the S&P's 11 industry sectors, consumer staples, up 0.1%, was the sole gainer while energy was the biggest laggard with a 1.8% dip. Last week, positive fourth-quarter corporate earnings and hopes of limited damage from the virus outbreak had pushed Wall Street to record highs.

While some investors had been betting that support from central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve would counter any weakness resulting from the virus, this confidence was starting to dim due to worries about supply chain disruption. "The markets are also coming around to this idea that when it's a problem with the supply side, the central banks are not equipped to deal with these kinds of events," said Seema Shah, chief investment strategist at Principal Global Investors in London.

Department store operator Macy's Inc fell 3% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales. Mastercard Inc shares fell 3.6% after announcing Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga would step down at the start of the next year and be replaced by products head Michael Miebach.

HP Inc surged 7%, providing the biggest boost to the S&P, after saying it would step up efforts to slash costs and buy back stock, as it sought investor support to defend against a $35 billion takeover offer from U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp. Shares of Dow-member Home Depot Inc also provided a boost, rising 0.8%, after the home improvement chain beat quarterly sales and profit estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.44-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 32 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 97 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store

New York, Feb 25 AP Amazon is aiming to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less supermarket, the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the 800 billion grocery industry.A...

India, US can do larger trade deal 'much fast': Goyal

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India and the US can finalise a larger trade deal much fast and expressed hope to achieve a bilateral trade target of USD 500 billion in the next five years. Addressing a CII event here, the mi...

India for coordination group among nations to tackle locust menace

India on Tuesday suggested setting up of a high-level coordination group of countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, to deal with desert locust menace. The issue was discussed in detail at a high-level meeting, chaired by Agriculture ...

CBSE exams on Feb 26 postponed in violence-hit north-east Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Tuesday postponed class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in north east part of Delhi. The order has been issued on the request of Directorate of Education of Delhi government in the view...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020