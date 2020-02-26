Cipla shares plunge nearly 6 pc after USFDA issues warning letter for Goa facility

Shares of drug firm Cipla tumbled nearly 6 per cent on Wednesday after the US health regulator issued a warning letter for its Goa manufacturing facility. The shares plunged as much as 5.72 per cent to a low of Rs 401 per unit on the BSE. Later, it was trading 1.49 per lower at Rs 419 per unit.

The shares of the company have been falling for the last three sessions. It has declined nearly 9 per cent since Thursday taking into account the today's low. On the NSE, it slumped 4.69 per cent to trade at Rs 405.80. It was quoting at Rs 419.50 apiece, down 1.48 per cent at 1120 hours.

In terms of volume, the NSE saw an exchange of more than 40 lakh shares and the BSE witnessed a trade of 80,000 units till the mid-session. The company, earlier in the day, said it had received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Goa manufacturing facility.

For the Goa manufacturing facility inspection, conducted from 16-27 September 2019, the company has received a warning letter from USFDA, it said in a regulatory filing.

