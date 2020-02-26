Left Menu
Development News Edition

BankBazaar Looking to End FY20 at EBITDA Profitability Despite Tough Year for Fintech

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:49 IST
BankBazaar Looking to End FY20 at EBITDA Profitability Despite Tough Year for Fintech

The company saw a 46% increase in monthly revenue between Oct’19 and Jan’20

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

BankBazaar, India’s leading provider of free credit score and online financial services marketplace, announced that it expects to close this financial year on a month-on-month EBITDA-profitable basis (for the month of March 2020). According to the company, this growth was accelerated by an almost 100% increase in organic traffic between October 2019 and January 2020 which drove the registered customer base to over 40 million users. The company saw a 46% increase in monthly revenue and a 17% reduction in costs during the same period despite tough market conditions. This was due to the popularity of its free credit score product and its decade old collaborative partnerships with leading banks and NBFCs for credit products including credit cards, personal loans, auto loans, and home loans. In addition to the free credit score, the BankBazaar mobile app actively advises consumers on improving their creditworthiness and managing their personal finances better. The model has similarity to Credit Karma in the US whose offering reaches a third of all Americans who have a credit score.

In 2019 the slowdown in the Indian economy affected all sectors including BFSI. According to an RBI report, year-on-year non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7.2% in November 2019 from 13.8% in November 2018. The impact of this slowdown was felt across the Fintech sector, and BankBazaar like the rest, started FY20 on a tough note. However, it bucked the trend from the start of Q3, growing consistently for 4 successive months, and eventually delivered a 46% increase in revenue and 17% reduction in costs. The company is now on track, both in terms of revenue and visitors, and is set to close March 2020 on a month-on-month EBITDA profitable basis.

Speaking on the growth, Adhil Shetty, Co-founder and CEO, BankBazaar, said, “As a company, BankBazaar has been focused on building great paperless consumer experiences and business profitability. This vision held us in good stead when we started off the year in a difficult market situation. We knew that a fully digital experience delivered via free credit score and instant paperless checkout was a winning formula for this downturn market. We leveraged our technology to optimize the experience for our customers and partners, making us an indispensable part of the product purchase process. This year we’ve been very careful about how we allocate resources, and as a result, we have made strides in controlling our costs and increasing revenue to grow profitably for the long run.”

According to BankBazaar, as a Fintech, its paperless technology gives it a huge edge, not just in terms of the product but also in driving organic growth. Through the implementation of Machine Learning, the platform is able to connect its registered customers with the right financial products within minutes. This simplifies the financial product purchase journey and leads to an increasing number of returning customers. This, in turn, brings down the cost of customer acquisition and has helped BankBazaar accelerate its way to profitability. Adds Shetty, “Paperless technology is a game changer for India and key to the democratization of finance as it drastically cuts costs of operations and increases speed of delivery of the smallest financial product to the remotest part of India.”

About BankBazaar

BankBazaar.com is India’s first neutral online marketplace that gives instant customized offers on loans and credit cards. It also provides free consumer credit score on its portal. Over 50+ of India’s leading financial institutions have chosen to integrate themselves with the platform. BankBazaar has so far raised USD 110M through funding from investors such as Amazon, Experian, Sequoia, Fidelity Eight Roads, and Walden.

Image: BankBazaar Home page

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: LeBron (40) lifts Lakers over Pelicans

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lakers, who won their sixth in a row...

Vipin Parmar unanimously elected as new Speaker of Himachal Assembly

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Vipin Parmar was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the state assembly on Wednesday. Deputy Speaker Hans Raj announced this in the assembly on the second day of the ongoing budget session here after p...

Centre, home minister and Delhi government responsible for situation in Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Centre, home minister and Delhi government responsible for situation in Delhi Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Here's why you must opt for a Hospital Cash Plan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune Maharashtra India Feb 26 ANIBusinessWire India While the Coronavirus scare in India has been contained as compared to other parts of the world, various illnesses do affect a large populace. For instance, the number of dengue cases wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020