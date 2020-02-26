Brose Group opens new campus in Pune; to invest EUR 17 mln in India over 5 yrs

The Indian subsidiary of automotive supplier Brose Group on Wednesday said it has opened its new campus here, which houses its headquarters, development and IT centre besides the manufacturing unit. It has invested EUR 3.2 million in setting up the new facility, which spreads over 10 acre area and is three times larger than the previous one, Brose India said.

The company plans to invest EUR 17 million in the next five years in the expansion of its India business, Brose India Automotive Systems President Vasanth Kamath told PTI. Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier.

In India, Brose develops and produce window regulators, side door latches, door modules and seat height adjusters in Hinjewadi, Pune, for domestic and global car manufacturers. Besides, its IT service centre here also supports the group's global business.

"This new investment is not only a commitment to the Indian market, it is also a strategic move for the Brose Group," Brose Group Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Schrikel said. He said the company is further expanding the global engineering and IT services centre here to improve competitiveness and efficiency, adding that this will shorten the path between the development and manufacturing.

The company said it plans to develop twice as fast as the domestic market with an average growth rate of 20 per cent per year until 2025. "Today we can proudly call ourselves the only supplier of door modules in India. However, our long-term goal is to deliver the entire Brose product portfolio of door systems, seat structures and electric drives to the Indian market," Kamath said.

