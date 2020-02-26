Left Menu
Here's why you must opt for a Hospital Cash Plan from Bajaj Finserv

While the Coronavirus scare in India has been contained as compared to other parts of the world, various illnesses do affect a large populace. For instance, the number of dengue cases witnessed an upsurge in 2019. In order to stay financially prepared for any medical contingency, signing up for a Hospital Cash Cover could be a great option.

  Pune (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 26-02-2020 13:26 IST
  Created: 26-02-2020 13:26 IST
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): While the Coronavirus scare in India has been contained as compared to other parts of the world, various illnesses do affect a large populace. For instance, the number of dengue cases witnessed an upsurge in 2019. In order to stay financially prepared for any medical contingency, signing up for a Hospital Cash Cover could be a great option. Offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, the Hospital Cash Cover provides a daily cash allowance to take care of the day-to-day expenses. The daily cash benefit can also be availed if one is undergoing a daycare treatment procedure.

Here are three reasons why you must opt for a Hospital Cash Plan. You get ample coverage at a small premium

When you sign up for Hospital Cash Cover, you get coverage of up to Rs 10,000 at premiums starting at just Rs 499 per annum. You can use this to ease the financial strain of hospitalisation, in case you contract an illness or get injured. The premiums for the Hospital Cash Cover are as follows: 18 - 40 years: Rs 499 per year

41 - 50 years: Rs 549 per year 51 - 60 years: Rs 799 per year

You get daily cash benefit of Rs 1,000 In case of hospitalisation, you get a daily cash allowance of Rs 1,000 and you can use this to tackle day-to-day expenses. When you have to deal with hefty medical bills, a daily hospital cash allowance can greatly help you address spiralling costs. You can avail of this benefit if you need to undergo a daycare procedure as well.

You can use the cover alongside your regular health plan A Hospital Cash Cover can truly compliment your regular health insurance policy. For instance, consider that your room rent charges are Rs 2,500 and your health insurance offers the assistance of Rs 1,500 per day. Here, you can use the additional Rs 1,000 from the Hospital Cash Cover to finance this expense. Another way to use Hospital Cash Cover in tandem with your regular health policy is to foot bills with the hospital cash allowance alone and preserve your no claim bonus.

As you consider applying for Hospital Cash Cover, it's also important to know some of the exclusions of this plan. These include: Illnesses diagnosed/diagnosable within 30 days of the commencement of the plan.

Treatment undertaken overseas. Treatment taken from persons not registered.

Applying for the Hospital Cash Cover is an all-online, hassle-free process. All you need to do is fill in your basic details in the online application form and pay the premium via net banking, UPI, mobile wallet or debit/credit card. Just like Hospital Cash Cover, Bajaj Finserv offers more than 80 affordable plans under its Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions category. With premiums starting at Rs 79, these plans cover you and your belongings against varied kinds of risks and hazards based on your specific needs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

