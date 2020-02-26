Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Chinese billionaires outpace U.S. by 3 to 1 - Hurun

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:36 IST
New Chinese billionaires outpace U.S. by 3 to 1 - Hurun

China minted three times as many new billionaires than the United States in the past year, with fortunes made in drugs and online entertainment after a mini-boom from the coronavirus outbreak, a ranking of the world's wealthiest people shows. The Greater China region, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, created 182 new billionaires in the year to Jan. 31, taking its total to 799, according to the 2020 Hurun Global Rich List released on Wednesday. That compares with 59 new U.S. billionaires.

While the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has hammered the world's second-biggest economy, it has also driven up stock valuations of Chinese companies in online education, online games and vaccinations, the report said. With much of China stuck at home due to quarantines and travel restrictions, demand for online services has surged, lining the pockets of billionaire founders such as Robin Li of Baidu, owner of popular online video platform iQiyi.

Healthcare entrepreneurs specialising in vaccinations did well, including An Kang of Hualan Biological Engineering and Jiang Rensheng of Zhifei Biological Products . "China today has more billionaires than the U.S. and India combined," said Rupert Hoogewerf, founder and chairman of the Hurun Report, which counted 629 U.S. billionaires and 137 in India.

New Chinese entrants include Cheng Xianfeng of drug maker Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical and Shen Ya of online discount retailer Vipshop. In the past year to end-January, tech stocks in China surged 77% and Chinese pharma companies gained 37%, beating a 16% rise in world stocks.

"A boom in tech valuations and strong stockmarkets across the U.S., India and China propelled the billionaires to record heights," said the British accountant, who began publishing the list in 1999. U.S. tycoons still led the list, with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos retaining the top spot for a third year with a $140 billion fortune.

Jack Ma of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group topped China's billionaires with $45 billion and came in No. 21 overall, but he was overtaken by Elon Musk from Tesla due to soaring shares in the U.S. electric carmaker. Technology was followed by property, manufacturing, capital and retail as a major source of wealth in the past year.

Despite the U.S.-China trade war, Ren Zhengfei, founder of Shenzhen-based telecoms giant Huwei Technologies, blacklisted by the U.S. government, saw his personal wealth grow 7% to $3 billion, roughly on par with that of U.S. President Donald Trump. Beijing is the world's billionaire capital for the fifth year, with 110 billionaires, against 98 in New York. Shanghai overtook Hong Kong to claim third spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 115 more coronavirus cases, brings total to 1,261 - KCDC

South Korea reported another 115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon, bringing its total tally to 1,261, according to Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.KCDC reported another 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday mornin...

Burundi government says it kills at least 22 in pre-election violence

The Burundi government said on Tuesday it had killed at least 22 wrongdoers in the hills overlooking the main city Bujumbura since last week, in what it described as violence linked to a presidential election scheduled for May. The authorit...

GMR Group gets Rs 5,248 crore from Groupe ADP

GMR Group said on Wednesday it has received Rs 5,248 crore towards the first tranche of payment from Groupe ADP. The end utilisation of monies has been mainly for corporate debt reduction. Further, the GMR Group has provided an exit to the ...

Five dead, three missing after Jakarta floods

Five people were killed, three more are missing and thousands are unable to return to their waterlogged homes after floods submerged parts of Indonesias capital, officials said on Wednesday. The muddy deluge inundated the presidential pala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020