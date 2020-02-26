ICICI Foundation ties up with ICAR for enhancing farm output

The CSR arm of ICICI Group has signed a pact with agri-research body ICAR for training and capacity building of farmers. The pact was signed between ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth and ICAR last week, the Foundation said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the agreement, the Foundation through its ‘Rural Livelihood programme’ will leverage ICAR’s knowledge and research and enrich the existing training programmes for farmers, spanning over 1,000 villages across 29 states. Further, the Foundation along with ICAR will evaluate and design various new courses for enhancing farm productivity in various commodities, the statement said.

The two partners will also undertake collaborative programmes in sharing technical knowledge and know-how for training and capacity building for the benefit of farmers. They will also take up research and development activities. Additionally, the collaboration will focus on an integrated farming approach with allied activities (like dairy, fisheries, apiculture, horticulture, etc.) to ensure that farmers are able to earn a sustainable livelihood.

"This MoU is a significant development that will lead to wide dissemination of the expert knowledge residing with ICAR institutes, universities and the KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendras) including application of various research that are undertaken," ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said. ICICI Foundation President Saurabh Singh said the collaboration will focus on developing large agri-value chains.

Under the Rural Livelihood programme, the Foundation has so far trained and enabled sustainable livelihood for 5,00,000 people.

