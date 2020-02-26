Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Secretary launches Baroda Startup Banking in 15 cities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:30 IST
Finance Secretary launches Baroda Startup Banking in 15 cities

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated Baroda Startup Banking, an initiative aimed at making the bank a preferred banking partner for the start-up community and establishing connect with at least 2,000 start-ups over the next two years. The initiative was launched simultaneously across 15 cities in the country.

It will include 15 Baroda Startup branches that will offer a bouquet of tailor-made banking products and services that have been designed keeping in mind the unique and specialized banking requirements of start-ups, Kumar said after the inauguration here. The products include customised current accounts, state-of-the-art payments gateways, corporate credit cards, corporate salary accounts and credit facilities apart from other existing products of the bank, he said.

In addition to end-to-end banking solutions for start-ups, the bank will also ensure that it meets the ancillary needs of start-ups by partnering with marquee service providers to assist start-ups by way of cloud credits, mentorship, co-working space, legal/accounting services and other support services, he said. Proactive steps by the government, including fiscal incentives made available in the 2019 Budget, support from corporates and academia, a huge talented young workforce ready to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit and active participation of global investors have helped make the start-up ecosystem in the country more conducive to growth, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Change 'hostile approach' towards opposition: JK Cong to Centre, UT admin

The Congress on Wednesday said the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration must change their hostile approach towards opposition to create a conducive political atmosphere in the Union territory. It also expressed concern over the v...

UPDATE 1-Kuwait says total of 25 coronavirus cases confirmed - KUNA

Kuwaits health ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday that the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the country had risen to 25 after 13 more cases were confirmed.The ministry also said in a statement that the new cases were relate...

Once rated a political novice, Naveen Patnaik becomes BJD president for 8th time

Once a reluctant inheritor to his legendary father Biju Patnaiks legacy, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has proved himself as the unchallenged leader of the ruling BJD to be elected its President for eighth consecutive time. An author...

Taylor Swift reveals 'The Man' music video will be out soon

American rapper Taylor Swift who unveiled an animated lyric video of The Man, is now getting a full-blown music video of the track. On Tuesday the singer took to social media to announce the music video of her single which will be released ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020