GE Renewable bags order to supply turbines for wind farm in Gujarat

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:06 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:06 IST
GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from EDF-SITAC joint venture for delivering wind turbines for 300 MW wind farm in Gujarat. The company however did not disclose financial details of the deal.

"GE Renewable Energy has received an order from the EDF-SITAC joint venture to supply and install 112 of its 2.7 MW wind turbines with 132m rotor at the Sitac Kabini wind farm in Gujarat," a GE Renewable Energy statement said. According to the statement, the 112 units will be installed and commissioned over the next year and will produce enough green energy to meet the annual electricity requirements of more than 1.3 million people in the country.

EDF Renewables and SITAC Group had earlier announced they have secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement for the wind farm through a competitive bidding process with state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). "The SITAC Kabini project is the seventh wind power project in India for the EDF/SITAC JV. We will build on our execution capability to construct this project and we look forward to working with GE to achieve this important milestone which will further strengthen our market presence," Malvinder Singh, Chairman and founder of the SITAC Group, said in the statement.

The 300 MW of Sitac Kabini will also contribute to helping Gujarat reach its Renewable Power Obligations to bring the percentage of renewable sources to 17 per cent of its installed capacity by 2021, versus 10 per cent today. SITAC Group was founded in 1978 and is active in real estate, construction and renewable energy business sectors in several countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In 2016, the Group partnered with EDF Renewables to develop and commission wind energy projects in India. EDF Renewables is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the French utility EDF Group.

