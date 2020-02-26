Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost, diamond watch, among 112 assets to go under hammer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:21 IST
Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost, diamond watch, among 112 assets to go under hammer

Rare paintings, exquisite wrist watches and luxury cars belonging to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi will be auctioned from Thursday. The sale of 112 assets is being done by Saffronart on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate through a live auction, which will be followed by an online one for 72 items.

Modi, who has allegedly defrauded state-run Punjab National Bank of over Rs 14,000 crore, is currently lodged in a British jail. Saffronart, which had conducted an auction of some artworks belonging to Modi in March last year to fetch over Rs 55 crore, said there will be a live auction of 112 items on Thursday, which will be followed by an online auction next week.

A 1935 painting by Amrita Sher-Gil titled "Boys with Lemons" is expected to be the biggest draw at the live auction on Thursday, and could fetch anywhere between Rs 12-18 crore, while a 1972 piece from modernist M F Hussain is also expected to draw a similar price, Saffronart said. Other art pieces to be sold include works by V S Gaitonde, Manjit Bawa and Raja Ravi Varma, it said.

Rare timepieces, including a Jaeger-LeCoultre Men's 'Reverso Gyrotourbillon 2' Limited Edition Wristwatch that can fetch up to Rs 70 lakh, a Patek Phillipe 'Nautilus' Gold and Diamond Wristwatch that is also estimated to fetch up to Rs 70 lakh, will also go under the hammer. Among the luxury cars, a Rolls Royce Ghost, which will also be up for grabs for bidders on Thursday, is expected to fetch up to Rs 95 lakh, it said, adding the car is ideal for long distance travel.

The sale will also feature branded handbags, including from the iconic Birkin and Kelly lines by French luxury goods manufacturer Hermès, which are expected to fetch up to Rs 6 lakh a piece. The online auction will be conducted on March 3 and 4, and will have 72 items including a Porsche Panamera S car which could be sold for up to Rs 15 lakh, the auction house said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-World shares slump for fifth day, bets grow on rate cuts to counter damage

World stocks tumbled for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, while safe-haven gold rose back towards seven-year highs after health authorities warned of a possible coronavirus pandemic and markets stepped up bets on interest rate cuts.U.S....

No reason to panic about coronavirus in Europe: EU

Rome, Feb 26 AFP The novel coronavirus is concerning for Europe but there is no reason for alarm, the EUs health commissioner said on Wednesday as Italy battles the worlds third-biggest outbreak. This is a situation of concern but we must n...

With Smith & Warner back, India will face tough time in Australia: McGrath

Pace great Glenn McGrath believes that with the explosive duo of David Warner and Steve Smith back in the Australian team, India are in for a tough time during their tour Down Under later this year. India had registered their first Test ser...

Sixth Global Business Summit to Raise and Address Issues of Global Concern

GBS 2020s broad theme - Collaborate to Create Sustainable Growth in a Fractured World - is a nod to the defining problem facing both India and the world, as well as a pointer to what powerful stakeholders must do Presented by Yes Bank a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020