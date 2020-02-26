Left Menu
Development News Edition

PhonePe receives Rs 427.25 cr capital infusion from parent co

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:34 IST
PhonePe receives Rs 427.25 cr capital infusion from parent co

Flipkart-owned digital payments company PhonePe has received about Rs 427.25 crore from its parent firm in another round of funding, according to regulatory filings. PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore (formerly Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd) was allotted 10,07,670 shares and the total amount paid was Rs 427,25,20,800, according to documents sourced by Paper.vc.

The resolution was passed on February 12, it added. The company declined to comment on fund infusion.

In July last year, PhonePe had received fund infusion of about Rs 698 crore from its parent firm, while another Rs 585.66 crore was pumped into the company in December. The latest fund infusion is expected to provide PhonePe more muscle to compete in the burgeoning payments segment in India. It competes against the likes of Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay and others in this space.

"PhonePe has received the lion's share of its funding since Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart in 2018. During 2018 and 2019, PhonePe received about USD 700 million in funding as the ever-expanding digital payments space heats up in India," Nikhil Kanekal, Analyst at Paper.vc, said. Digital payments have seen significant growth in India after the government's demonetisation drive in 2016. Players like PhonePe and Paytm have witnessed strong growth in user base as well as transaction value and volumes.

PhonePe has seen its losses mount to Rs 1,904.72 crore in 2018-19 from a loss of Rs 791.03 crore in the year ended March 2018. However, its revenue from operations rose manifold to Rs 184.22 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 42.79 crore a year ago. Previously, PhonePe had stated that saw 550 million transactions on its platform in January 2020 and has about 76 million monthly active users.

There have also been reports that Flipkart is looking at hiving off PhonePe into a separate entity, a move that would help the payments company raise funds independently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Kakinada

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC hospital at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour Employment, Training Factories...

Guinea's Conde hints at running for third term, brushing aside protests

Guineas President Alpha Conde has suggested publicly for the first time that he could run for a third term if the national constitution is changed, a move likely to fuel unrest as the country tries to attract foreign investment to exploit i...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. new home sales hit 12-1/2-year high in January

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a 12-12-year high in January, pointing to housing market strength that could help to blunt any hit on the economy from the coronavirus and keep the longest economic expansion in history on trac...

U.S. targets individuals linked to Martyrs Foundation -Treasury Dept website

The United States on Wednesday added a host of Lebanese individuals and entities it said were linked to the Martyrs Foundation to its designated global terrorists lists, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Departments website.U.S. of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020