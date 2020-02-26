AP delegation woos Saudi Arabia for investments in State

A high-level official delegation from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday held a series of talks with

top executives of Saudi Arabia, seeking investments into the state in energy, petrochemicals and agriculture sectors.

The AP delegation, which was in Riyadh at the invitation of Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed, first held a

meeting with Faisal Al Sugair, CEO of Saudi Centre for International Strategic Partnership, constituted in November

2017 to further partnerships with eight 'strategic countries', including India.

The AP team explored the possibility of the Kingdom's investments in the state in the energy sector,

according to Industry and Commerce Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, who was part of the visiting delegation.

It was followed by a meeting with Abdul Rahman Al Hassan, Group Advisor of SALIC, where discussions were held on

investments in the agriculture sector. As the state government is focusing on renewable

energy, the Al Fanar Company has been invited to invest in AP in the wind energy sector.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Saudi Arabia opened new vistas for trade and investment between the

two countries and India has been recognized as a strategic partner country, as per the Strategic Partnership Council

Agreement signed last year. Our Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking

to further this relationship and we are inviting Saudi companies to invest in the state," Bhargava told PTI from

Riyadh. The AP government is also showcasing the proposed

Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada along the Bay of Bengal

coast as one offering high prospects for Saudi Arabia. "We are meeting Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC CEO

Yousef Al Bunyan in this regard and also the Zamil Group chairman Abdurahman Al Zamil," Bhargava said.

Besides Bhargava, the AP delegation comprised the state's special representative to middle-east and far-east

countries Zulfi Ravdjee, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and AP Economic Development Board CEO

J V N Subrahmanyam.

