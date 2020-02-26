Belarus signs contract with Azerbaijan's SOCAR for two oil cargoes

Belarusian state energy company Belneftekhim has signed a contract with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to receive two cargoes of oil totalling 160,000 tonnes, it said on Wednesday.

Belarus is locked in a row over oil supply with Russia.

