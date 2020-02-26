Russia warns against travel to Italy, Iran, SKorea over virus

Moscow, Feb 26 (AFP) Russia on Wednesday warned citizens against travel to Italy, South Korea and Iran and announced new visa restrictions on Iranians to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Noting a "sharp rise" in cases in all three countries, state consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor urged Russians to avoid travel "until the epidemiological situation stabilises".

More than 1,200 people have been infected in South Korea -- the hardest-hit area outside of China -- and 12 people have died. Iran has emerged as another hotspot, with more than 130 reported infections, resulting in 19 deaths. Italy has recorded 12 deaths and more than 370 coronavirus cases.

The disease has now reached dozens of countries, with Austria, Croatia and Switzerland the latest to declare cases. There are some 80,000 people infected worldwide, including nearly 2,800 outside China, and more than 2,700 have died worldwide, according to the latest toll from the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

Russia repatriated and quarantined eight passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, three of whom have tested positive. Two Chinese citizens in Russia were also infected and treated in Siberia. Moscow has imposed a near blanket ban on Chinese visitors over coronavirus fears and has closed rail links with China and halted most flights.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads the country's task force against the spread of the virus, said Wednesday the China-related restrictions would be extended until April 1, Russian news agencies reported. Golikova also said that flights to South Korea would be halted except for those by Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot and its far eastern subsidiary Aurora.

From Friday Russia will also introduce a partial entry ban for Iranians while continuing to issue business and humanitarian visas, Golikova said. But Italians will not face formal restrictions, she added, saying it would be hard to track people travelling to and from the European Union member. (AFP)

