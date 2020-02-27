Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bears hammer equities on coronavirus fears, Nifty realty down 2.5 pc

Equity benchmark indices continued to take a beating during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues accentuated by coronavirus as investors sought safety in gold and bonds.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:27 IST
Bears hammer equities on coronavirus fears, Nifty realty down 2.5 pc
JSW steel fell by 2.6 pc on Thursday morning at Rs 254 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices continued to take a beating during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues accentuated by coronavirus as investors sought safety in gold and bonds. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 385 points or 0.96 per cent to 39,504 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 117 points at 11,561.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty realty down by 2.47 per cent, IT by 1.44 per cent, metal by 1.35 per cent and auto by 1.19 per cent. Among stocks, JSW steel fell by 2.6 per cent at Rs 254 per share while Vedanta lost by 1.3 per cent to Rs 128.55.

Pharma major Cipla were down by 2.5 per cent as IT giants HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services dropped by 1.8 per cent, 1.7 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim, GAIL and IndusInd Bank too traded with a negative bias.

However, shares of Yes Bank surged by 2.2 per cent at Rs 37.35 apiece. The others which showed marginal gains were Titan, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and Sun Pharma. Meanwhile, Asian share and oil markets extended losses as the rapid global spread of the coronavirus kept investors edgy.

Reports said rising fears of a pandemic had already wiped more than 3.6 trillion dollars from global stock markets by Wednesday's close. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 0.5 per cent on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei fell by 1.7 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 1 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-QB Boykin gets 3-year sentence for assault

Ex-Seattle Seahawks and TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday as a result of a plea deal related to an assault of his then-girlfriend, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Boykin was sentenced ...

World about to be gripped by coronavirus pandemic, Australia's Morrison says

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Australia kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease. The advice we have receiv...

Letitia Wright to play double role in thriller 'The Silent Twins'

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynskas upcoming thriller The Silent Twins. The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-s...

Casemiro confident of Real Madrid making comeback against Manchester City in second leg

Real Madrids Casemiro is confident that his club can make a comeback against Manchester City after facing a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday. The tie is not over, because if there is a team that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020