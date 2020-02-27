Left Menu
Eye Level selected amongst the top 6 education franchise in India

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 11:09 IST
Eye Level, the 43-year-old after school program from Korea has secured 52nd position in the Top 100 list of franchise brands selected by The Franchising World. Eye Level is also ranked amongst the top 6 franchisee opportunity in the education sector.

The Franchising World, India's no.1 Franchising Magazine, identifies the TOP 100 Franchise Brands and highlights the established brands that are increasing their positioning in India along with the new-age brands that are lucrative and profitable, expanding fast, as a reference guide for budding entrepreneurs and investors.

The listing is based on a methodology that considers a host of factors, including financial performance, franchise presence, growth rate, and franchise success milestone. The names in Top 100, share a defined identity, a clear business plan, a strong commitment to training and support, implementation of best practices, ability to innovate and sensitivity to cultural and environmental issues.

Eye Level, a global education franchise, offers after school learning program in Math and English for children from age 3 to 15 years. Its teaching philosophy begins with understanding where each child's academic level, personal interest and learning ability is. Thereafter, Eye Level helps student master concepts through one-on-one coaching with a small step approach. Through personalized support from the instructors, students gain a better understanding of the subject. This is further enhanced through a blended learning environment, utilizing both online and offline resources. Students develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities through booklets, interactive games, and instant feedback.

As a franchisor, Eye Level endeavors to bond with its franchisees with the belief that they are all part of one big family. With approximately 1,300 families around the globe, Eye Level seeks for ambitious entrepreneurs who value quality education and financial success. The well-researched curriculum and meticulously designed product, various levels of training, optimized student learning management system, and marketing support ensures that the franchisee is well prepared for its operation.

As India's education sector offers a great opportunity with approximately 29 percent of India's population being between 0-14 years of age, education franchisees are looked as the most profitable and recession-free business model. The trend is rising in every city, providing lucrative opportunity. If you are planning to start business, now is the right time to do it in education with Eye Level.

