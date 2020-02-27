Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aston Martin's losses deepen, CFO to leave

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 12:42 IST
Aston Martin's losses deepen, CFO to leave

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin posted a 104.3 million-pound ($136 million) pretax loss in 2019, after a tough year in which its sales fell and share price slumped as it ploughed money into its first sport utility vehicle. The loss from the central England-based firm comes after the firm posted a 7% decline in core wholesale demand.

The company said Chief Finance Officer Mark Wilson will step down from his role no later than April 30. It said there had been some disruption to the supply of certain components due to the coronavirus outbreak but it had not seen an impact on production, with components secured until at least the end of March.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

SGFI suspended over violating provisions of NSDCI

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has suspended the recognition of School Games Federation of India SGFI over violation of provisions of National Sports Development Code of India NSDCI, 2011. SGFI had sent its contingent for pa...

Soccer-West Ham's Fredericks undergoes shoulder surgery

West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has undergone right shoulder surgery that will keep him out for around six weeks, the Premier League club said. The 27-year-old sustained an injury in their 2-0 league defeat to Manchester City last ...

Osaka city to close kindergartens, elementary, junior high schools -Kyodo

Japans Osaka city has decided to close all public kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Feb. 29 to March 13 in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Kyodo reported on Thursday.An Osaka city official said the m...

TVS Motor Co partners Motomundo for sales, service in Honduras

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has partnered with Motomundo SA, a business group in Honduras for sales and service of its products in the Central American nation. As a part of this association, Motomundo SA will facilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020