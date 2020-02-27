Left Menu
Spain's OHL expects to end losses in 2021, or possibly in 2020 - company source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:30 IST
Spanish construction and engineering firm OHL expects to stop losing money in 2021 and post a net profit that year, or possibly as early as 2020, a company source said on Thursday.

The company booked net losses of 127.8 million euros ($138.89 million) in 2019 and 1.58 billion euros in 2018.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

