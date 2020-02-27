Left Menu
London stocks slide further as virus risks spread globally

  27-02-2020
London-listed shares took another beating on Thursday, as a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised fears of a global pandemic, while Standard Chartered joined a list of blue-chip firms to be hit by the epidemic.

The Asia-focussed bank fell 2.7% after warning that a key earnings target would take longer to meet as the epidemic added to headwinds in its main markets of China and Hong Kong. Rival HSBC slipped 2.8% in ex-dividend trading.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1.5%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index shed 1.8%. Sectors most exposed to China for revenue, including autos and miners, lost between 2% and 4.7%, as investors grew increasingly worried about the impact of the outbreak on global supply chains.

Economic data for January had been fairly upbeat, but analysts have since sharply cut their forecasts for economic growth in China. J.P. Morgan now expects Chinese GDP to shrink 3.9% this quarter, while Capital Economics sees it outright contracting. "Things will become further complicated from next week onwards because each piece of economic data that comes out is going to more clearly reflect the economic situation globally," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex in London.

London's main index has now fallen in five of the past six sessions as the spread of the deadly virus deepens in Europe. Italy has emerged as the epicentre of the outbreak, while Germany said it is already impossible to trace all chains of infection. Sentiment had received a modest boost late on Wednesday with U.S. investors buying back into equities, but global markets tumbled again on Thursday as the rate of infections in China was overtaken for the first time by new cases elsewhere.

In news-driven moves, British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser fell as much as 5% to an over three-month low in early trading after the company posted lower annual comparable sales. However, the stock later reversed course to add 1%. WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, tumbled almost 15% to its lowest since 2012 after reporting a disappointing fourth quarter.

Britain's second-largest homebuilder, Persimmon, shed 5.2% as it said Chief Executive Officer David Jenkinson would step down, months after saying it would address concerns over the quality of its homes. In a bright spot, world No.2 tobacco maker British American Tobacco rose 1.7% as it reported upbeat annual revenue, aided by relatively strong results in its traditional tobacco business and new segments. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Bernard Orr)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

