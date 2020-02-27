Providence opens global innovation centre in Hyderabad

US-based healthcare company Providence on Thursday announced the launch of its global innovation center here. The center would focus on engineering, modern infrastructure, data intelligence, digital innovation, professional services, cybersecurity, and application development and support, a press release said.

"We are delighted to open our global innovation center in India. India has the world-class talent to help accelerate our journey towards a digitally enabled health ecosystem," said executive vice-president and chief information officer, Providence, B J Moore. Senior vice-president and manager of Providence India Murali Krishna, who would head the global innovation center, said it has been launched to focus on technology and development in the healthcare industry. The teams would build and innovate with Big Data/AI/ML, Web Development, Natural Language Processing, Analytics, and other emerging technologies. Providence aims to lead the way in modernizing the world of healthcare by being a digitally enabled health system, the release added.

