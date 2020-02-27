University of Birmingham Signs up for Strategic Research Vision in India

Manipal, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Professor Sir David Eastwood Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham and Dr. H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE signed MoU at a special signing ceremony in New Delhi on February 19th, 2021 to enable Manipal engineering students to join Birmingham courses in Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering creating opportunity for international transfer of credits and offer integrated master’s programme following three years of study in India, graduating with degrees from both universities. Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir David Eastwood commented, “The University of Birmingham’s collaborative research output with India partners has almost doubled over the last five years. We currently have over 40 joint research projects of outstanding quality,” Crispin Simon, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia, UK’s Department of International Trade and British Deputy High Commissioner, Mumbai and West of India, said, “I am delighted that the University of Birmingham is strengthening its presence in India across education, healthcare, genetic engineering and sports science. The UK government has played an instrumental role in establishing their partnership with Inspire Institute of Sport, and we will continue to support their work in India."The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world’s top 100 institutions. Its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers, teachers and more than 6,500 international students from over 150 countries. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal declared by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as an Institution of Eminence has long been distinguished for excellence in professional education and health care. The University is home to some of the top ranking institutions nationally and globally across Health Sciences, Technology, Management, Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities and Liberal Arts offering

Highlighting the importance of internationalization, Prof. H. Vinod Bhat, Hon. Vice-Chancellor of MAHE said, “As an Institution of Eminence, we have adopted strategies to promote an effective academic and scientific community with an expertise to engage with the top universities in the world. We wish to serve the international community by offering academic and research programs of excellence.” There are at least 10 aspects of internationalization that MAHE continues to internally promote in partnership with overseas universities – joint teaching initiatives, joint research projects, joint conferences, joint publications, student exchange programmes, faculty exchange programmes, dual degree programmes, summer and winter school opportunities, study abroad programmes and joint executive education programmesImage: Dr. H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education with Professor Sir David Eastwood Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham signed MoU at a special signing ceremony in New Delhi PWRPWR

