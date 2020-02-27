Lemon Tree Hotels enters Bhutan

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd on Thursday announced its foray into Bhutan with the opening of its first hotel in the nation's capital, Thimphu The mid-priced hotel chain said the entry into Bhutan is through its management subsidiary Carnation Hotels. The property in Thimphu is its second hotel in an international destination, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The 27-room hotel also houses a multi-cuisine restaurant, fresco dining area and a hip recreation bar besides a fitness centre among others, it added "This is our first operating hotel in Bhutan, and we feel that the market holds immense business potential...The addition of this hotel opens a new international destination for the brand thereby increasing our appeal to our existing and potential customers," Lemon Tree Hotels Deputy Managing Director, Rattan Keswani, who is also Director — Carnation Hotels said.

He further said: "It will also add to our repertoire of hotels in the region." The company currently has existing hotels in Gangtok and Siliguri, while another one is coming up in Darjeeling. Its upcoming international launches are in Bhutan and Nepal.

