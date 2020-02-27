Left Menu
HMSI recalls certain units of BS VI Activa 125 to replace cooling fan cover, oil gauge

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-02-2020 19:40 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:40 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling certain units of BS-VI compliant Activa 125 scooter to replace cooling fan cover and oil gauge

"In line with Honda commitment towards enhancing product quality and customer experience with the product, we would like to replace cooling fan cover and oil gauge in your vehicle as well as update your vehicle owner’s manual," the company said on its website

It further said: "We therefore request you to bring your vehicle to the dealership for rectification, which will be carried out on free of charge basis." The overall process for inspection, due rectification will take around 30 minutes, the company said.

