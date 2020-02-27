Sugarcane prices not to be hiked as of now, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Thursday ruled out possibility of any immediate hike in sugarcane prices, saying any increase also depends on health of mills which at present are running in losses He, however, said that at current prices of Rs 340 per quintal, sugarcane prices “are highest in the country”.

Khattar was replying to the calling attention motion moved by several Congress MLAs in the Haryana Assembly on a matter pertaining to sugarcane farmers who are seeking hike in cane prices Initially, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal was giving reply to the calling attention motion, but he was frequently interrupted by the Congress members when he started giving details how the government intends to double the income of farmers and listed the steps, including hike in MSP of various crops, taken by the present government for peasants.

At this, Congress legislators led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, told the minister that he should limit himself to giving details about sugarcane farmers and spell out what steps government intends to take to increase the cane prices Dalal contended that doubling farmers' income was also linked to the increase in the sugarcane prices. Not satisfied with Minister's reply, some Congress members also rushed to the Well of the House in protest and a few raised slogans against the state government.

"During the last five years, the government has increased cane prices by Rs 30 only. We want the Minister to give his answer in the context of cane farmers only,” said Hooda Pointing towards Hooda, Home Minister Anil Vij questioned his locus standi on speaking on the motion, saying the Congress leader was not even a signatory.

As Chief Minister intervened and started giving reply in the matter, he asserted that since the sugar mills were running in losses, the government's priority was timely payment to the farmers rather than increase in sugarcane prices The CM pointed out that hike in sugarcane prices was not possible till sugar mills turned profitable for which the state government had initiated several measures.

To counter the Congress' charge of meagre Rs 30 hike in cane prices during past five years, Khattar said there was also a time in 1970s and 1980s when Congress ruled the state and no hike was effected for five years and rather cane prices were reduced.

