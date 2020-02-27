Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jumbleberry Establishes Two Exclusive Programs: Say Hello to Carousel and Pipeline

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:11 IST
Jumbleberry Establishes Two Exclusive Programs: Say Hello to Carousel and Pipeline

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - "nofollow" >Jumbleberry, a leader in providing digital performance marketing solutions to clients around the world, announces the establishment of two exclusive programs: Carousel and Pipeline. The programs are powered by the people, process and technology that comprise Jumbleberry's Performance Marketing Engine.

'Having served the affiliate marketing community for over ten years, and through all the ups and downs and changes to the industry, Jumbleberry remains a pillar of trust, resilience and innovation. The growth and maturation of affiliate marketing has been a wild ride, and we intend to play a leading role in blazing new trails to the future.' - says Steve Jukes, President & CEO.

Jumbleberry's technology platform is comprised of a propriety tracking and attribution solution combined with features that enable Affiliates, Media buyers and Agencies to drive high volumes of paid media. These features include: Automated creative and deployment workflows, machine learning powered recommendations, split A/B testing, Smartlink yield optimization and first-party audience data.

'Our technology platform is unrivaled in the industry and leapfrogs existing SAAS solutions. Carousel and Pipeline are the first service offerings built from the ground-up with our holistic People, Process and Technology approach, and incorporate all our knowledge and capabilities.' – Ian Elliott, Director of Engineering.

Carousel

'Carousel was born from a desire to capitalize on a massively global opportunity: the rise of the direct to consumer brand. A new ecosystem has evolved, and Carousel intends to be a catalyst for new ideas and a new approach to affiliate marketing.' – Matt Dobson, Director of Business Development.

For affiliates, media buyers and agencies who are tired of volatility, risk and uncertainty, Carousel has the most inventive Direct to Consumer brands designed to maximize long term customer value and enable evergreen ad campaigns. For D2C brands that have made significant investments in their business, from concept through production and marketing, looking to scale BIG, then Carousel has the formula for success. Carousel is tailored to uncompromising brands and affiliates/media buyers who want it all.

'The Carousel team provides an agency experience without the fluff. Our results-driven approach means you never waste your time or money on ad spend that doesn't perform.' - says Jukes.

For advertisers, a proven approach delivers fixed-cost customer acquisition at scale. Affiliates, media buyers and agencies gain access to exclusive D2C brands and campaigns with everything needed for success: full-funnel analytics, content assets, ads, pre-landers and audience data.

Pipeline

Ride the wave - that's what Pipeline is all about. With the highest performing campaigns in nutra, health & beauty, and e-comm, affiliates capitalize on trends by running large volumes of traffic with the highest possible EPCs, clockwork-like weekly payouts and the support of the best people in the industry. Advertisers looking to have cap filled with quality, high volume traffic work with a seasoned account executive team to constantly innovate and launch new campaigns that affiliates will love.

'The Pipeline team knows how to maximize volume and profits for Affiliates and Advertisers. Pipeline is about taking all our experience and expertise and rolling it into a service offering that is focused on delivering results in a fast-changing marketplace. We are pioneers in the space, and we will continue to thrive and grow as the market changes. The Pipeline team knows how to navigate the choppiest waters and win in any situation.' - Steve Jukes.

These new programs incorporate everything that Jumbleberry has built over the past ten years through People, Process and Technology. Carousel and Pipeline provide a foundation for the continued growth of the Jumbleberry business by catering to the specific needs of unique customer segments.

The official launch of the two new programs is March 31st.

please contact "nofollow" >info@jumbleberry.com, +1-888-832-9785

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Before preaching others on human rights, Pakistan must remember terrorism is worst form of rights abuse: India at UNHRC.

Before preaching others on human rights, Pakistan must remember terrorism is worst form of rights abuse India at UNHRC....

Mahathir says Malaysian parliament to choose new PM amid turmoil

Malaysias parliament will vote on a new candidate for prime minister on Monday and if nobody can win majority support there will be a snap election, interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.The Southeast Asian country slid i...

Delhi HC asks Sisodia to file reply on violations of poll campaign rules

Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others to file a reply on a plea alleging that Sisodia violated poll campaign rules in the recently-held Delhi assembly elections. Justice VK Rao asked AAP le...

Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it: India at UNHRC.

Jammu Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it India at UNHRC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020