IndusInd Bank appoints Sumant Kathpalia as new MD & CEO

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:28 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:28 IST
IndusInd Bank on Thursday said it has elevated bank's head for consumer banking Sumant Kathpalia as the new managing director and chief executive

As previously advised to the exchanges, the bank's nomination and remuneration committee and the board had considered and submitted the name of a potential candidate for the role of MD and CEO, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking an approval for the appointment, it said in a release

"The bank has received a communication from the RBI today, approving the appointment of Sumant Kathpalia, who currently heads the Bank's Consumer Banking business, as the MD and CEO for 3 years, with effect from March 24, 2020, post the retirement of Romesh Sobti, the current MD and CEO," it said.

