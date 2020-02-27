Left Menu
Odisha offers exclusive Japanese industrial cluster & township

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:36 IST
With Japan government expressing interest to invest in Odisha's steel sector, the state government on Thursday offered an exclusive Japanese Industrial Cluster & Township near here Already in pact with some Indian industries with stakes in Odisha, Japan has expressed keen interest to invest in different sectors including steel and tourism in the state.

Japanese Ambassador to India, Santoshi Suzuki, who met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here along with Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said they are interested to invest in the state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an offer for an exclusive Japan Industrial Cluster and Township near here.

Patnaik also urged the Japanese Ambassador to consider to be a partner country for the Make-in-Odisha Conclave-2020 "We had a very good discussion regarding the future investment in this very important state in the area of steel industry," Suzuki told reporters.

Asked about any specific plan for the immediate investment in the state, Suzuki said, "I represent the government. The Japanese businessmen and industries will decide on that mater. However, Odisha has huge potential in steel, tourism and other sectors." Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who hails from the state said, "Japanese company Nippon and ArcelorMittal have a joint venture to develop Esar Steel Pellet plant at Paradip while Japan's JFE Holdings and JSW Steel Ltd have tied up for Bhushan Steel Ltd." The Japanese are indirectly investing in Odisha, he said In order to meet India's goal of achieving 300 MTPA steel production, Pradhan said Odisha will have a major role.

Therefore, he said, the steel sector in the state should grow "Both the Government of India and the Government of Odisha have informed Suzuki about the facilities to be provided to Japanese investors," Pradhan said.

The state government also informed the Japanese delegation that Odisha now is the highest producer of steel in India and will provide a huge opportunity for ancillary and downstream industry.

