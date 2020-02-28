Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Coast ports and roads to benefit from $18.6m investment

The $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced last month allocated $300 million for regional investment opportunities, to be administered by the Provincial Development Unit.

West Coast ports and roads to benefit from $18.6m investment
“The operation of the ports has been heavily impacted over recent years by declines in key sectors on the West Coast, including forestry and mining,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Pexels

West Coast ports and roads will benefit from an investment of $18.6 million to improve safety and resilience and enable future economic growth, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

The $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced last month allocated $300 million for regional investment opportunities, to be administered by the Provincial Development Unit.

"The operation of the ports has been heavily impacted over recent years by declines in key sectors on the West Coast, including forestry and mining," Shane Jones said.

"The West Coast owned and operated fishing fleet has a relatively small share of the local fishing market but there is potential to expand the region's fishing sector through today's investments and utilize the ports for other sectors.

"The ports are currently a financial burden for the respective owners and ratepayers and there is little ability to fund improvements from the small ratepayer base. This is a major barrier to getting the ports into a financially sustainable position and capable of contributing to economic growth opportunities.

West Coast ports will receive an $8.5 million funding package to help secure the region's fishing industry and restore the financial sustainability of its ports.

$4 million to the Buller District Council to install floating pontoons at Westport

$4 million to Grey District Council to install floating pontoons at Greymouth.

$ 500,000 to Westland District to repair the wharves at Jacksons Bay, south of Haast.

West Coast state highways will receive $10.1 million to improve safety and resilience.

The funding announced today will go to:

$5 million for safety retrofit upgrades for up to six single lanes bridges on State Highway 73 and 6

$3.6 million for State Highway 67 seawall protection at Granite

$1.5 million for a cycle and walkway clip-on to the State Highway 6 Tatare Bridge at Franz Josef

"The Granity seawall project will provide protection against erosion to a section of SH 67 between Granity and Ngakawau with the construction of a 950-meter rock-lined bank. This is an area that suffers from frequent coastal erosion and is an important link to the northern West Coast. The seawall will improve the highway's resilience for the local community, and for freight supplies and rural services in the region," Shane Jones said.

"The funding includes the installation or upgrade of guardrails on six single lane bridges on the West Coast state highway network. Tartare Bridge at Franz Josef will additionally have a clip-on pedestrian and cycle walkway added.

"The West Coast has the largest number of single-lane bridges in New Zealand on the state highway network, some of which timber rail, pipe rail, or concrete edge protection, often with no approach guardrail. This creates a safety crash risk.

"The work will indirectly contribute to regional economic development by improving the road user experience for locals and tourists by improved traffic flows and access and addressing safety risks," Shane Jones said.

The bridges to be improved are:

SH 73 Taipo River

SH 6 Mikonui River

SH 6 Wanganui River

SH 6 Moeraki River

SH 6 Gates of Haast

SH 6 Tartare Bridge

The work will leverage design work already underway to improve road user and cyclist safety at high-risk single lane bridges on the West Coast also.

The work should be completed by late 2021

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand limits entry of travellers from Iran on coronavirus fears

New Zealand said on Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on incoming travellers from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zea...

S.Korea coronavirus cases raises to 2,022, BTS cancels concert

South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.Of the new cases, 182 were in the southeastern city of D...

Reports: Florida's Jefferson, LSU's Moss need foot surgery

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will each reportedly require foot surgery after both had fractures discovered during their respective medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Multiple ou...

India is number one side for a reason: Trent Boult

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise on their opponent and said that the side is capable of producing a comeback. New Zealand had defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020