Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air New Zealand's safety video highlights impact of biodiversity crisis

Air New Zealand’s General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams say the newest video is a charming story with a serious message behind it.

Air New Zealand's safety video highlights impact of biodiversity crisis
New Zealand’s landscapes are also a feature of the video, with the Murchison Mountains in Fiordland, Tiritiri Matangi in the Hauraki Gulf and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato all making an appearance. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand has today hatched its latest safety video A Journey to Safety. The video highlights the impact of New Zealand's biodiversity crisis through the story of a young girl who transports a lost takahē to his new home with help from Air New Zealand and the Department of Conservation (DOC).

The airline's latest offering builds on its eight-year partnership with DOC. The two organisations have been working together since 2012 to help protect and enhance New Zealand's natural environment. Under the partnership, the airline has transported more than 3,200 threatened species to safe havens, funded pest traps across 38,000 hectares of the country, and supported marine science and research within New Zealand's marine reserves.

Rising star Lily Roebuck is supported in the role of Janey by DOC Threatened Species Ambassador Nicola Toki, DOC ranger Jerry Henry-Finch, Air New Zealand crew members Danielle Griffioen, Henry McIntyre, Shelly Pretorius, and Jordan Young, children of Air New Zealand employees, and a CGI takahē named Mr. T.

New Zealand's landscapes are also a feature of the video, with the Murchison Mountains in Fiordland, Tiritiri Matangi in the Hauraki Gulf and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato all making an appearance.

Air New Zealand's General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams say the newest video is a charming story with a serious message behind it.

"While it's lighthearted on the surface, it conveys a really important message – our native birds need our help. Our safety videos have collectively generated more than 180 million views over the past decade, so what better medium to shine a spotlight on New Zealand's biodiversity crisis.

"We're really proud of the work we're doing with DOC, and hope Kiwis and visitors alike will not only delight in our latest video but take on the message behind it."

Department of Conservation Threatened Species Ambassador Nicola Toki says right now is a globally significant time when it comes to New Zealand's biodiversity crisis.

"The reality is, a huge number of our species are on the fast track to extinction. We've already lost 50 species of birds since humans arrived in New Zealand, and each year up to 25 million native birds are killed by introduced predators. Protecting our native taonga is a massive challenge, but one all Kiwis and businesses can be part of, by doing things like purchasing backyard traps and getting behind their local community groups.

"We're thrilled to have been able to work with Air New Zealand on their latest safety video. Our native species are part of our identity as Kiwis, and it's so important to protect that."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ighalo dedicates first Man Utd goal to late sister

Odion Ighalo dedicated his first goal for Manchester United to his sister who died in December, as coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the Nigerian as a natural striker after a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday. The...

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

The novel coronavirus outbreak, a new strain of previously unidentified coronavirus in humans is rapidly spreading around the world, claiming more than 2,700 lives in China alone. As of now, there is no specific cure or vaccine for the viru...

Liverpool eye record-breaking win as top-four battle heats up

London, Feb 28 AFP Liverpool can make Premier League history at Watford on Saturday as the runaway leaders aim to move within three wins of clinching the title While Jurgen Klopps side are racing towards the title, the battle to qualify for...

Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march

Hong Kong, Feb 28 AP Hong Kongs Apple Daily newspaper says the outspoken head of its publishing group, Jimmy Lai, has been held by police Friday over his participation in a protest march in August that was part of a months-long pro-democrac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020