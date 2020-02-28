India Smart Utility Week 2019 to be Inaugurated by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahay, Secretary, Ministry of Power on March 04, 2020

India's leading Electricity, Gas and Water Utilities and Experts from International Agencies will take part in this conference NEW DELHI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming Conference and Exhibition on Smart Energy, Smart Grid and Smart Cities India Smart Utility Week (ISUW 2020) organized by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) is scheduled from 03 - 07 March 2020, The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi, India. ISUW 2020 is supported by Ministries of Power; New and Renewable Energy; Housing and Urban Affair; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Jal Shakti; Commerce and Industry and Institutions such as IEC, IEEE, CIGRE, NEDO, Korea Smart Grid Association, Global Smart Grid Federation, TERI, Skill India, ISGAN, WWF, CII, CEEW etc ISUW 2020 will be inaugurated by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahay, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India. More than 60 international organisations and think-tanks have already confirmed their support to the event. Experts from more than 40 countries and 200+ utility officials, regulators, technology experts and researchers are expected to converge at the event to discuss on the latest developments, trends and technologies related to Net Zero Energy Power Sector and Carbon Neutral Transport Sector. The key topics to be discussed during the conference are Roadmap For 450 GW RE by 2030; Electrification Of Public Transportation: Experiences And Challenges; EV Policies and Programs in India vis-a-vis International Scenarios; Energy Storage Technologies For Grid Support And EVS; Voice of the Customer In The Digital Era; Regulations Enabling Energy Transition; Forecasting, Scheduling And Dispatching Of RE; Power Systems Security in the Era of Cyber Wars; Women in Energy and the Energy Transition; EVs and EV charging stations - Technology Trends And Standards; and 250 Million Smart Meters in India by 2024. These are in addition to the full day sessions on Water and Gas Distribution. There are several parallel workshops on variety of topics such as Future Skills for The Jobs In 2030; Blockchain Applications in The Energy Sector; Workshop on Optimizing Electricity Grids by District Energy System Integration and the Roundtable on Interconnection of Regional Grids in Asia: SAARC Grid - GCC Grid - ASEAN Grid.

In addition, Five bilateral workshops are being organized with Sweden, EU, France, US and Switzerland to facilitate experience sharing, project partnerships, collaboration and knowledge dissemination The event is planned to project India as a top investment destination for Smart Energy, Smart Cities and E-mobility and create Knowledge Pool of informed Decision Makers in Utilities. It will also provide platform to interact with Policy Makers and Regulators and Global Experts who have had hands-on experience in Smart Energy Projects. During the event, more than 50 technology companies from India and overseas will be exhibiting latest products and solutions. To attend the India Smart Utility Week 2020, kindly visit www.isuw.in About India Smart Grid Forum ISGF is a public private partnership initiative of Govt. of India with the mandate of accelerating smart grid deployments across the country. With 170+ members comprising of ministries, utilities, technology providers, academia and research, ISGF has evolved as a Think-Tank of global repute on Smart Energy and Smart Cities. Mandate of ISGF is to advise government on policies and programs for promotion of Smart Grids in India, work with national and international agencies in standards development and to help utilities, regulators and the Industry in technology selection, training and capacity building.

