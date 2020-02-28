Cracked window forces passenger plane to fly back to Moscow airport - TASS

A Boeing-777 passenger plane en route to Bangkok with more than 200 people onboard has been forced to fly back to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport because of a cracked cockpit window, the TASS news agency cited emergency services as saying on Friday.

The plane reported the crack after entering Kazakh air space, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

