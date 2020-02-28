Passenger plane lands in Moscow after being diverted over cracked window - RIA

A Boeing-777 passenger plane landed safely at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Friday after it was forced to turn around en route to Bangkok because of a cracked cockpit window, the RIA news agency cited emergency services as saying.

The plane, which took off from Moscow carrying more than 200 people, was diverted after it reported the crack upon entering Kazakh air space, the TASS news agency reported earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

