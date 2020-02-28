Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $40m loan to modernize vegetable production in Mongolia

“The project will promote income and employment generation in rural areas,” said ADB Senior Natural Resources Economist Jan Hinrichs.

  • ADB
  • |
  • Ulaanbaatar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:41 IST
ADB approves $40m loan to modernize vegetable production in Mongolia
Agriculture has become a priority for growth in Mongolia, in line with the government’s focus to accelerate economic diversification and job creation. Image Credit: Flickr

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $40 million in loans to support the modernization of government-owned irrigation networks and vegetable production in Mongolia.

"The project will promote income and employment generation in rural areas," said ADB Senior Natural Resources Economist Jan Hinrichs. "This will be achieved by diversifying traditional low-value grain crops into high-value vegetables."

Agriculture has become a priority for growth in Mongolia, in line with the government's focus to accelerate economic diversification and job creation. Agriculture is the main source of livelihood in rural areas, but is not sufficiently diversified and relies heavily on imports for vegetables and fodder. In 2008–2016, only about half of the country's vegetable demand was met by domestic production. Meanwhile, the country's irrigation systems are recognized as having low water productivity and lacking resilience to severe droughts and floods.

The project aims to install efficient and climate-resilient irrigation infrastructure and management systems, improve the sustainability of agriculture production systems, and strengthen technical, institutional, and management capacity and coordination.

Specifically, the project will upgrade, modernize, and climate-proof 12 selected schemes along with the direction associated infrastructure to provide irrigation services for 7,000 hectares of land. A total of 3,458 households are expected to benefit, including 1,041 poor households.

The project design introduces innovative features such as high-efficiency irrigation technology in cold regions, summer and winter greenhouses, and an easy-to-use asset management system with remote-sensing technology. Such technology will help detect irrigation performance and resolve problems immediately.

The total cost of the project is $46.25 million, of which ADB is providing a concessional loan of $25.3 million and a regular loan of $14.7 million. The government will provide $4.25 million towards the project cost.

ADB will administer a $2 million co-financing grant from the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JPFR), which has supported projects in Mongolia in poverty alleviation, improving livelihoods, and safeguarding the environment over the past 20 years. JPFR is funded by the Government of Japan.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pope sick a 2nd day with apparent cold, cancels audiences

Pope Francis canceled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual and greeted participants at the end. He planned to keep his private meeti...

US says Chinese ship fired laser at American aircraft

Washington, Feb 28 AP A Chinese Navy ship fired a laser at a US surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea west of Guam, the Navy said Thursday, acknowledging the incident more than a week after it happened The Navy said the Peopl...

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

Frankfurt Am Main, Feb 28 AFP German giant Volkswagen has struck a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups representing owners of cars caught up in its dieselgate emissions cheating scandal, a court said Friday The consumer federati...

Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Syria by phone amid tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Friday to discuss the implementation of agreements on Syrias Idlib province amid mounting tension, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.Lavrov told repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020