LPG penetration is 100 % in Karnataka, says IOC official

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:18 IST
The Liquefied Petroleum Gas penetration in Karnataka is 'absolutely 100 per cent' due to the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, Indian Oil Corporation Karnataka Executive Director DL Pramodh said here on Friday In 2014, LPG penetration in the State was only 68 per cent, but after the PMUY, massive number of gas connections were given in the last five years, he said, adding, "It is absolutely 100 per cent today." "There are 1.6 crore LPG connections out of which around 31.5 lakh or around 20 percent come under the PMUY.

The 100 percent LPG penetration in the state will help women in rural areas to make their kitchens smokeless Against the national average of 2.88 cylinders per family per PMUY annually, the figure is Karnataka 3.4 cylinders in Karnataka," Pramodh told reporters.

On the initiative of blending ethanol with petrol, he said it's 8.6 percent in Karnataka, the highest compared to other states, where it's five percent to 5.5 percent The state aims to increase it to 10 percent.

By March 31, the IOC would commission the Rs 10 crore Vapour Recovery System at the Devanagonthi terminal on the city outskirts which would ensure that vapor does not go out in the air when tankers are being filled with fuel "This is an important measure taken to minimize pollution", he said.

Pramodh also said the IOC has started mobile fuel dispensers, delivering fuels at the doorsteps Regarding the IOC's preparedness for Electric Vehicle charging stations, Pramodh said the Ministry of Power has given the company a target to set up 500 charging stations across India in the first phase.

The IOC has already signed MoUs with NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Limited, Hyundai Motors, Tech Mahindra and Tata Power in this regard In Karnataka, 58 sites have been identified for setting up charging and battery swapping stations.

"Total electric vehicle charging facilities planned by IOC in Karnataka by March 31 is 34, out of which 26 will be EV charging sites and eight battery swapping stations," Pramodh said.

