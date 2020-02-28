Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram to get its third flight service on Saturday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:50 IST
Mizoram to get its third flight service on Saturday

Mizoram is set to get its third flight with low-cost carrier IndiGo starting a service on the Guwahati-Aizawl-Agartala sector on Saturday from the Lengpui airport, a senior official said Chief Minister Zoramthanga will flag off the IndiGo flight at 12.30 pm, principal consultant for civil aviation Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana said on Friday.

Several officials of the state government and those of the budget carrier will be present at the airport during the flag off, he said The airline is also planning to introduce an Airbus A320 on the Aizawl-Delhi sector soon, Lalhmingliana said.

Mizoram currently doesn't have a direct airlink with Delhi, following the withdrawal of services by Jet Airways in February 2019 Presently, the state is served by Air India which operates on the Aizawl-Kolkata-Imphal route and Go Air that runs a service on the Aizawl-Culcutta-Guwahati sector..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Two South Africans test Coronavirus positive for on Japanese ship

Two South Africans have tested positive for Coronavirus disease COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan. We confirm that these citizens are currently being treated in Japan and are in good care. The Department of International...

"Europe is nicer": migrants head west after Turkey opens border

Hundreds of migrants in Turkey started arriving on the borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Ankara would no longer abide by a 2016 EU deal and stop refugees from reaching Europe. Greece and Bulgari...

British male passenger infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died-Kyodo

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among passenger from the vessel to six, Kyodo newswire reported.He was the first foreign passenger to die, Kyod...

CBI vs CBI: There was clinching evidence against Asthana, ex-IO tells court

A Delhi court was informed Friday that there were clinching evidence against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit by the agency Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020