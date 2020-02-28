Mizoram to get its third flight service on Saturday

Mizoram is set to get its third flight with low-cost carrier IndiGo starting a service on the Guwahati-Aizawl-Agartala sector on Saturday from the Lengpui airport, a senior official said Chief Minister Zoramthanga will flag off the IndiGo flight at 12.30 pm, principal consultant for civil aviation Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana said on Friday.

Several officials of the state government and those of the budget carrier will be present at the airport during the flag off, he said The airline is also planning to introduce an Airbus A320 on the Aizawl-Delhi sector soon, Lalhmingliana said.

Mizoram currently doesn't have a direct airlink with Delhi, following the withdrawal of services by Jet Airways in February 2019 Presently, the state is served by Air India which operates on the Aizawl-Kolkata-Imphal route and Go Air that runs a service on the Aizawl-Culcutta-Guwahati sector..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.