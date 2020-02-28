India's GDP growth slips to 4.7 pc in December quarter

India's economic growth slowed to 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019, according to official data released on Friday The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 5.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

During the nine-month period (April-December 2019), the Indian economy grew 5.1 per cent as against 6.3 per cent in the same period a year ago The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2019-20 was revised to 5.6 per cent, and for the second quarter to 5.1 per cent.

The NSO has pegged economic growth at 5 per cent in 2019-20 in its second advance estimates released on Friday, the same as its estimates last month The Reserve Bank had also estimated 5 per cent GDP growth for 2019-20. China's economic growth was 6 per cent in October-December 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years. China's economic growth was 6.1 per cent in 2019 (calendar year), the slowest in about three decades..

