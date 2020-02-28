Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi cancels registration of stock broker Royal International Shares

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:48 IST
Sebi cancels registration of stock broker Royal International Shares

Regulator Sebi on Friday cancelled the registration of stock broker Royal International Shares Pvt Ltd for violating broker regulations The Securities and Exchange Board of India noted that the broker failed to fulfil the eligibility criteria to be a member of the NSE on account of vacant position of one designated director and did not cooperate in the inspection carried out by the regulator and the NSE.

In addition, the broker failed to submit net worth certificates and audited annual accounts to the BSE for the period ended March 31, 2013 and also failed to take adequate steps to redress the grievances of investors within the stipulated time Sebi noted that the BSE and NSE have taken action against the broker and have also declared the broker a defaulter with effect from April 2017.

"The Noticee has violated the rules, regulations and bye-laws of the stock exchanges, failed to take adequate steps for redressal of investor grievances, and failed to abide by the code of conduct prescribed under Schedule II of the Broker Regulations...the Noticee has failed to abide by the provisions of securities laws and thereby failed to meet the conditions of the certificate of registration prescribed under the Intermediaries Regulations," Sebi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

All accused arrested in Elgar Parishad case appear before special Mumbai court

All the accused arrested in the Elgar Parishad case were produced before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Friday. The case was transferred from Pune Police to the National Investigation Agency NIA by the Central government in January this y...

Mexico confirms first case of coronavirus

Mexican authorities said on Friday they have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Mexico, in what is only the second case in Latin America.A patient with a possible coronavirus infection went through a second test that turned up posit...

India's Q3 GDP growth dips to 7-yr low of 4.7 pc as manufacturing slumps

Indias GDP growth slipped to a nearly 7-year low of 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019, weighed by a contraction in manufacturing sector output, according to official data released on Friday The Gross Domestic Product GDP growth was reco...

Two South Africans test positive for coronavirus on Japanese ship

Two South Africans have tested positive for Coronavirus disease COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan. We confirm that these citizens are currently being treated in Japan and are in good care. The Department of International...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020