Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya Airways gets Sh5 billion loan for restructuring process

Kenya Airways gets Sh5 billion loan for restructuring process
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@KenyaAirways)

Kenya Airways has received Sh5 billion from the national government that would be used for the restructuring process, according to a news report by CapitalFM.

Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph confirmed in a letter that Sh5 billion has been received and said the funds would crucial in revamping their engineering operations and general administration.

"KQ through the national treasury made a loan on commercial terms of Sh5 billion for the purpose of enabling KQ to complete the scheduling engine overhaul program on its E190 Embraer fleet and fund its general working capital requirements," reads the statement.

In the last three years, Treasury has written off an estimated Sh24.2 billion loan advanced to the airline at different times, CitizenTV said in a report.

"The possible restructuring may once be confirmed in greater detail have a material effect of the price of KQ securities, therefore, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in KQ's securities until a further announcement is made," Michael Joseph adds.

To assist the loss-making airline bounce back to profitability, the government had written off an Sh24.2 billion loan last month, according to the reports. The loan was part of Sh27.2 billion worth of dormant loans that the Cabinet authorized to be written off.

The Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury, Ukur Yatani, had also announced last month that the treasury department was mobilizing resources to restore the company. The airline recently appointed Allan Kilavuka as the CEO following Sebastian Mikosz's resignation.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania readies IPO of state energy firm Ignitis Group

Lithuania should list between a quarter and a third of its state-owned energy utility, which needs to raise billions of euros over the next few years to fund its operations, a Finance Ministry committee said on Friday. According to the comm...

KVKs can play key role in doubling farmers' income: Agri Min

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday directed Krishi Vigyan Kendras KVKs to reach out to more farmers for providing technical assistance and help achieve the governments goal of doubling farmers income by 2022 He also asked K...

Cycle stars in lockdown as two Gulf hotels isolated over coronavirus scare

Two luxury hotels in Abu Dhabi were in lockdown on Friday to isolate guests including scores of professional cyclists after two Italian members of the tour the riders were participating in were suspected of contracting the coronavirus.The f...

U.S. sees significant reduction in Afghan violence over last six days

The United States has seen a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan during the past six days, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, one day before Washington hopes to sign a U.S.-Taliban deal on a U.S. troop withdraw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020